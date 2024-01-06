PSEC - 2023 - PSEC ON TOUR - Illinois & Indiana | SEC13 - Aloha Dude Snackbar | 432hz [hd 720p]

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - PSEC ON TOUR - Illinois & Indiana | SEC13 - Aloha Dude Snackbar" -- Dave Kelso, Henrick Thortonsson and Lauren Tull explore both Illinois and Indiana. This massive comical production can be experienced in two ways:





First: you can watch 2 videos totaling in 6 hours.

Second: you can watch 20 much shorter videos, netflix style.





In this section, "Aloha Dude Snackbar" -- on the way to Greenfield Indiana -- Dave Kelso, Henrick Thortonsson & Lauren Tull pass through Lebanon Indiana. Equity, diversity and inclusion jokes, abound.





This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: Dave Kelso, Henrick Thortonsson, Lauren Tull, CC / Fair Use: David Morales & The Bad Yard Club, Ill Will Press, Garfunkel and Oates, Postal, Misc

Hashtags: #illinois #indiana #multiculturalism #woke #comedy

Metatags Space Separated: illinois indiana multiculturalism woke comedy

Metatags Comma Separated: illinois, indiana, multiculturalism, woke, comedy









WATCH / DOWNLOAD --





On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gK7aGqrrVNJm/

On LBRY / Odysee:

On Rumble:

On Brighteon:

On UGEtube:









PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --





LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#



