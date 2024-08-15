Machete Sharpenening: A simple method that suits beginners and pro's

How we Sharpen a Machete: Suits both beginners and pro’s using inexpensive sharpening equipment.

Machetes are a joy to use when they are properly sharpened!

This is one example of the many methods used to keep a machete sharp. It’s a simple, easy to learn style of sharpening a machete that will get the job done. You can sharpen a machete to a much higher level than this but it requires more sharpening equipment and practice. Even though we tend to use our machetes much sharper than this on our farm, this is the system we use when we need to field sharpen a machete while we are working.

There is a lot more technical information on sharpening a machete, as well as examples of the level of sharpness we like to use, found at

https://www.northarmmacheteco.com.au/about-our-sharpening/

and

https://www.northarmmacheteco.com.au/help-in-deciding-which-sharpening-suits-you/

The tools we used in this video were a flat single cut chainsaw file also known as a Raker file (Stihl file with Husqvarna handle) and a Norton 149 Pocket Stone. The large file shown at the end of the video is a Nicholson 10" Mill Second Cut.

The machetes in this video are Tramontina Bolos. One is heavily modified and the old one we were sharpening is actually our ‘Hard life’ test candidate. That’s a 4 year old unmodified machete that has had a very rough life here on the farm and still going strong!

Tramontina really know how to make a proper machete! If you would like more information on the Hard Luck life Machete test, here is a link to the story so far

https://www.northarmmacheteco.com.au/old-work-hardened/

