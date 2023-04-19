BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Red Horse, the Red Beast & the Red Worm
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
30 views • 04/19/2023

March 27th, 2018

Pastor Dean discusses the forces of "the red spirit" are rising to take peace from the earth in a dramatic way. The last obstacle is freedom-loving and freedom-defending Americans, but the "red spirit" is taking over our country from within. The fruit of years of public school and liberal university brainwashing and media manipulation along with the Luciferian globalist agenda has created the new "Hitler Youth." The day is here that we better understand what it means to be covered by the blood of Jesus Christ and prepared to face eternity and our Maker.

jesusprophecyrevelationred horsedean odle
