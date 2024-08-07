These Are Dark Times... Let Your Light Shine!

Most people have marriages by the state, to be honorable, or to lust after someone. Only God, by his spirit, can lead someone to whom they should marry, and it is honest, innocent, holy, pure, and clean. It is a true miracle, an anointing; love is without sin. God's power!

God instituted Marriage to be like him Holy. Holy matromony. God instituted, created government to also be holy, justice and fairness are holy acts. Without God you have no government. Men can not make law for others. Men are accountable to God only. And must obey him. To be good, honorable, honest men, leaders.

Luke 4:18

King James Version

18 The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised,

Ephesians 5:11-13

New King James Version

11 And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them. 12 For it is shameful even to speak of those things which are done by them in secret. 13 But all things that are exposed are made manifest by the light, for whatever makes manifest is light.