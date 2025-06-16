Idon Liu of Pentagon Games Talks about the Excellent Partnership with Zeeve

In a recent discussion, Idon Liu, representing Pentagon Games, highlighted the outstanding collaboration with Zeeve, a leading blockchain infrastructure provider. He emphasized how Zeeve’s scalable node solutions and seamless API integrations have empowered Pentagon Games to enhance its Web3 gaming ecosystem with high-speed transactions, security, and cost-efficiency.

Liu commended Zeeve’s reliable infrastructure, which allows Pentagon Games to focus on game development and user experience without worrying about backend complexities. This partnership underscores how strong tech alliances drive innovation in the blockchain gaming space.