Cannabis Jimmy reporting on Military aged Men coming for your house and your wife walking on the road in Eagles Pass, Texas on their way into our Country plus riots in Philly and middle school fights

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These young Black people are causing lots of damage in these intercity riots. Some of them perhaps many of them are being paid to riot and loot by some of these NGO's like the ones that Soros finances. Soros is a Demon Rat. He needs to be taken out. I would recommend hanging him by the balls on national tv live. Wouldn't that be fun to watch ? I would really enjoy seeing that.