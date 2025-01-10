Settler Attack, Demolition, and Arrests in Burqa





The demolition of the settlers today is an agricultural facility in the village of Barqa, east of Ramallah, to the citizen, Muhammad Nawabit, this farmer who

Several times have been subjected to settlers' attacks and attacks, and the occupation forces arrested his sons on Monday one day before the attack.

Interview: Abu Sari, owner of the agricultural facility

Reporting: Momen .somrain

Filmed: 03/01/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video