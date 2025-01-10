Settler Attack, Demolition, and Arrests in Burqa

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The demolition of the settlers today is an agricultural facility in the village of Barqa, east of Ramallah, to the citizen, Muhammad Nawabit, this farmer who
Several times have been subjected to settlers' attacks and attacks, and the occupation forces arrested his sons on Monday one day before the attack.
Interview: Abu Sari, owner of the agricultural facility
Reporting: Momen .somrain
Filmed: 03/01/2025
