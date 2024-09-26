"How the Devil Uses Food to Control Us" featuring Dr. Ardis' Daughter, Sierra

This week on The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis is joined by a very special guest—his daughter, Sierra. Together, they explore the powerful themes from the book Outwitting the Devil by Napoleon Hill. This book, written in the early 1900s, takes the form of an interview between Napoleon Hill and Satan, revealing the ways in which the devil influences our lives, minds, and even our health.

In this episode, Dr. Ardis and Sierra dive deep into how the devil uses food to control our health, decisions, and overall well-being. Sierra, having recently read the book, shares her insights on how its themes are eerily relevant today, particularly in how the devil manipulates our beliefs about food and nutrition to gain control over us. Dr. Ardis highlights how food plays a critical role in our physical, mental, and spiritual health, and how Satan's tactics to exploit this can affect every aspect of our lives.

As Sierra and Dr. Ardis discuss, Outwitting the Devil touches on broader issues like identity, self-control, and personal health, all of which are being challenged in modern society. Through this candid father-daughter conversation, you'll gain fresh insights into how food, and the beliefs we hold about it, are used as tools of manipulation and control—and how we can break free from these destructive patterns.