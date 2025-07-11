BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Over 50yrs of research by author Frederic Buse - Climate Change
https://fredericbuse.com/

Raised on Long Island, New York during WWII learned about victory gardens, black-outs, scrap metal drives and scouting. Graduated from New York State Maritime College as a marine engineer in 1958. Went to work for Ingersoll Rand Company in Phillipsburg, NJ. Married to Dot in 1960. We bought a country home that had five acres. We call it “Try and Find Us”. We used a bridge to walk across a trout stream to get to the house. We had ten years of life’s experiences before moving.


I was promoted to chief engineer of the new commercial pump division in Allentown, PA. One of the most challenging projects was the design of pumps to pump coal slurry 1000 miles using water from the Colorado river. It would have almost drained the river. However, railroad eminent domain won the contract. Another project was developing a pump to produce a pressure of 10,000 pound per square inch. Used to dismantle old wooden box cars rather than polluting the air by burning.

https://podopshost.com/yayadiamond

