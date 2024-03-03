NATO High-Ranking Officers and French Mercenaries Were Wiped Out In KONSTANTINOVKA and KHARKIV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It seems that Russia has stopped taking into account the official visits of Western leaders to Ukraine. Unfortunately for Western leaders, Russia continues to carry out its tasks during a special military operation, even knowing that one of the leaders of Western countries is currently on an official visit to this country. So, the visit of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte coincided with one of the most massive Russian missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine...............
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN