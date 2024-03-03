BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NATO High-Ranking Officers and French Mercenaries Were Wiped Out In KONSTANTINOVKA and KHARKIV
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
482 views • 03/03/2024

It seems that Russia has stopped taking into account the official visits of Western leaders to Ukraine. Unfortunately for Western leaders, Russia continues to carry out its tasks during a special military operation, even knowing that one of the leaders of Western countries is currently on an official visit to this country. So, the visit of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte coincided with one of the most massive Russian missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine...............

Keywords
natokharkivkonstantinovkafrench mercenarieshigh-ranking officers
