BEER TYRANNY COMES TO CANADA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE COPS NOW KNOW IF YOU BEEN JABBED? WHAT?
THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO LIMIT YOU TO 2 DRINKS A WEEK,
OR REDUCED HEALTH CARE BENEFITS. WTF?
BEER TYRANNY.
"OH CANADA, WE STAND ON GUARD FOR YOU."
DON'T USE THE POINTS CARD @ LCBO OR THE BEER STORE. FREEDOM.
USE ONLY CASH.
JUST SAY NO TO BE "CARDED". STRENGTH IN NUMBERS. JUST SAY "NO". SPREAD THIS MESSAGE.
[THE PRICE OF FREEDOM IS CONSTANT VIGILANCE.]
[Big ups to watchwithwayne and lincoln caine] 🏆