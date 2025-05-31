YAH WARNS Third Temple's Being Built Soon!!! Time's Almost Gone. Trump's Admin with Zionist Jewish Admin have signed it!

⁣The Plans for Building the Third Temple Have Begun!

Is there solid evidence that the Trump administration has signed off on building the Third Temple? The Zionists Jews have announced many times that they would build the third temple on the temple mount. But this year, they are very serious about it. The red heifers imported from Texas in 2022 are now three years old, which means they are ready for a purification ritual according to the Torah. This makes them eligible for the ceremony needed for the Third Temple preparation. But why are the Jews are very silent about it?





This is a mirrored video





please visit





https://amightywind.com/home.html





And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:





https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred





You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:





https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html





Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.





You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here:





https://rumble.com/c/c-443994 ​





You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!





If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw





In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu





AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc





To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva





https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme





See all Prophecies here





https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html





Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY:





https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html





Soon an antichrist Superchurch with Mandatory Worship Mark 666 of the beast:





https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html





The False Blue Beam Rapture Mocks The True Holy Rapture & YAHUSHUA'S Second Coming

https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.htm