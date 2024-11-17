COMEDIAN DESTROYS DEMOCRATS ELECTION LIES & PROPAGANDA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's FINALLY Over | Jim Breuer's Thoughts on the 2024 Presidential Election
Premiered Nov 15, 2024 #JimBreuer #trump #podcast
SUBSCRIBE + LIKE for more from comedian Jim Breuer!
Official merch available at https://bit.ly/JimBreuerMerch
Tour dates and more at https://www.jimbreuer.com
Second YouTube channel "Jim Breuer B-side" here: / @jimbreuerbside
The Breuniverse Podcast premieres weekly every Thursday morning on Patreon and Saturday on YouTube/Rumble. http://jimbreuer.com/patreon
Follow Jim:
Instagram: / jimbreuer_official
Facebook: / jimbreuer
Twitter: / jimbreuer
Rumble: https://rumble.com/JimBreuer
Disclaimer: The views expressed in the video are the opinion of the hosts and are not facts.
#JimBreuer #trump #podcast