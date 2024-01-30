This Is A Prime Example Of One Way They Silence Good People Within The Government By Silencing And Coercing Them Into Submissive Servitude Of A Tyrannical System That Maintains Its Power By Force.





Niki Frenchko, elected county board commissioner, was arrested during her meeting when she criticized the sheriff. Her colleagues had her arrested for exercising free speech. Shockingly, the deputies went along with the unlawful arrest. Fortunately, Niki had it all recorded on her Facebook livestream.





How many times has something similar happened to others, whether it be at school, PTA board meetings, city hall meetings, at a traffic stop, etc? This tyrannical rule that seeks to silent opposition is not acceptable. Every policy enforcement officer who participates in such abuses should be fired immediately and held accountable for the injuries they inflect on the people.





Bravo to Niki for standing!





Read more https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/ohio-official-arrested-speaking-meeting-rights-violated-judge-106427988