The World Economic Forum’s Agenda Of Own Nothing And Be Happy. The Climate Change / Net Zero agenda means less red meat, travel and electricity/gas for your home as all of these generate carbon dioxide and methane, which is thought to be harmful. Gas boilers should be replaced by heat pumps. Oil and natural gas usage should be replaced by wind turbines and solar panels. Everything you will need will be within 15 minutes travel from home. Chinese style social credit scores, which determine where you can travel to, are a model for the rest of the world.

Cows waste is good for the soil and the plants that grow in it. Soil is a living structure full of bacteria, fungus and worms.

Wind turbines and solar panels do eventually wear out and need replacing. They are not as sustainable as you might think.

Heat pumps are powered by electricity, most of which is currently generated by burning natural gas. All forms of energy conversion lose some of the original energy. 50% of the energy in natural gas is lost when it is converted into electricity. It is unlikely a heat pump will ever be more efficient than a gas boiler.

Carbon dioxide is heavier than the average weight of the constituents of air. As such you would expect it to stick close to the Earth’s surface where it is needed by plants and not act as a high-up greenhouse-like ceiling reflecting heat back to Earth. Carbon dioxide is a minority gas only measured in parts per million. Like all gases, carbon dioxide is in constant motion. Any heat absorbed will be re-emitted in all directions including that of the very cold “outer space” and not just back to Earth.

Plants take in carbon dioxide as food and give out oxygen in the process of photosynthesis which they use to make sugars. Carbon dioxide is the gas of life.

If carbon dioxide is so good at heat reflection, you may ponder why it was never used in double-glazing between the two panes of glass? If carbon dioxide is so good at absorbing heat, see if a glass bottle containing carbon dioxide (at normal atmospheric pressure) spontaneously absorbs heat and warms up.

If you live in the United Kingdom, you should read about Parliament’s Energy Bill and look for the suggested penalties if your home does not meet climate change/Net Zero energy standards.

https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/energy-security-bill

https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/bills/cbill/58-03/0340/220340.pdf