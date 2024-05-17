© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/bad-medicine/
First Major Lawsuit Against For COVID Vaccine Injury Filed; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on Astrazeneca Fallout, Whooping cough outbreak prompts re-evaluation of DTaP vaccine, and the fight over puberty blockers for children heats up; A Texas Whistleblower exposes unethical transitioning of children in Texas’ Largest Pediatric Hospital.
Guests: Bri Dressen, Aaron Siri, Esq., Eithan Haim, M.D.
AIRDATE: May 16, 2024