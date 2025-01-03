BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Nebraska Journal Herald's Anniversary is Today, Marking 200 Years of Excellence
NebraskaJournalHerald
47 views • 6 months ago

Today on January 3, 2025, the Nebraska Journal Herald celebrates its 200th anniversary, having started in the 1820’s from a log cabin with a handmade printing press. Initially a newsletter, it became an official newspaper by 1825, moving to Main Street, Nebraskaville.

Known for its integrity and commitment to truth, the Nebraska Journal Herald has grown to be Nebraska's most respected news source. The bicentennial celebration includes a community pancake feed, a parade featuring floats and bands, and an exclusive gala for subscribers on New Years Day

The newspaper's readers are celebrated for their intelligence and engagement with both local and global news. This 200 year anniversary milestone underscores the Nebraska Journal Herald's pledge to continue delivering factual, ethical journalism into the future.

NebraskaJournalHerald.com

#Nebraskaville #NebraskaJournalHerald #200Anniversary #BicentennialNews #LegacyOfTruth

newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
