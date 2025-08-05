Mastermind of Globalism - "Action to Create Conditions for Fertility Decline" - Henry Kissinger

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE MASTERMIND OF GLOBALISM
Henry Kissinger was Klaus Schwab's mentor, and the ideological father of the WEF & Davos ideology. He was also the author of the US National Security document called THE KISSINGER REPORT, 1974, "ACTION TO CREATE CONDITIONS FOR FERTILITY DECLINE". In this short extract on Israel, we can perhaps see a core piece of the puzzle of the globalist ideology: get everyone to worry about and blame Arabs for everything in order to provide cover for Israel to take over Palestinian land. Please note that the authors of UN papers on migration are also mainly Zionists. It is a coordinated plan. The beneficiaries are not the Western people.
