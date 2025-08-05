BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mastermind of Globalism - "Action to Create Conditions for Fertility Decline" - Henry Kissinger
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
74 views • 1 month ago

THE MASTERMIND OF GLOBALISM

Henry Kissinger was Klaus Schwab's mentor, and the ideological father of the WEF & Davos ideology. He was also the author of the US National Security document called THE KISSINGER REPORT, 1974, "ACTION TO CREATE CONDITIONS FOR FERTILITY DECLINE". In this short extract on Israel, we can perhaps see a core piece of the puzzle of the globalist ideology: get everyone to worry about and blame Arabs for everything in order to provide cover for Israel to take over Palestinian land. Please note that the authors of UN papers on migration are also mainly Zionists. It is a coordinated plan. The beneficiaries are not the Western people.

Share on X:

https://x.com/robinmonotti/status/1952288135737713141

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
