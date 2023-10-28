Pacific SitRep US SOF Forces in Gaza | L Todd Wood & Col. John Mills

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Pacific SitRep US SOF Forces in Gaza with L Todd Wood and Col. John Mills
27 October 2023 7PM EST - Hosts L Todd Wood and Col. John Mills (USA, Ret) discuss Pacific Naval movements and US Special Operations forces actions in Gaza.
Follow us on:
X - @armedfpress
Gettr - @armedforcespress
Gab - @armedforcespress
Truth - @armedforcespress
Telegram - https://t.me/armedforcespress
Sign up for the podcast!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/afp-pods/id1650277586