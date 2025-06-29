When's The "Fullness Of Gentiles" Due?

Trump is devastating those that would harm Israel and the Jews. The Abraham Accords seem to be ready to strengthen soon. Prophecy seems to be leaping forward!

There are three biblical passages that describe a coming time called "The Fullness of the Gentiles." Are the efforts of Trump and Netanyahu causing this prophecy to be fulfilled?

What is the prophecy? What does it mean?

Let's examine the scriptures and review a few old Dumitru Duduman prophecies to ascertain an approximate meaning.