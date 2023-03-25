Otzi Assumption _ Preview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A 5,200 year old unsolved murder of a common person. Was he a common person really?
A modern day person with similar abilities goes on the same trek up the Tyrolean Alps, meeting at the summit with others of authority.
At the end of their meeting a plan that will change the planet, for the better, or else ....