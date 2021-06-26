BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

2yrs ago London England June 26 2021 30 Minutes Aerial Helicopter Footage Huge Massive Freedom Rally March Demo
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1009 followers
20 views • 06/28/2023

2yrs ago London England June 26 2021 30 Minutes Aerial Helicopter Footage Huge Massive Freedom Rally March DemoReform TVhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Irs7YlddlTs


https://twitter.com/drdavidbull/status/1408806680679301120


Raw helicopter footage from Freedom March Live, broadcast on 26th June 2021. Presented by Dr David Bull and Richard Tice. The live feed of the 90 minute flight over Central London showing crowds of hundreds of thousands of people marching from Hyde Park to Parliament Square.


FREE and available footage to download from Youtube with the on screen graphics. A Clean version in higher quality can be requested via [email protected]

freedomvaccinescensorshipclownworldwhopandemicfreespeechmandatesmasksagenda2030coronavirusquarantineslockdownscovid19social distancingplandemicoperationwarpspeedcurfewsthegreatresetcovidmandatesvaccinemandatesthenewnormal15minutecities
