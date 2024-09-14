Six days ago we moved from Canada to El Salvador. This is the story of our last few weeks in Canada, our adventure to the San Salvador airport and how God has worked through the people in our lives to get us here. A big thanks you to our church, Northgate Fellowship for coming to help us get our stuff to the warehouse, a big thank you to Terry Wills of Wills Transfer for lending us the warehouse space and all the equipment necessary to get our stuff ready to come to El salvador and a big thanks you to my close friends who helped pack, clean, look after cats and give us a ride to the airport. It was a wild ride but we are here safe and sound and more well rested now, ready to start our new journey.





