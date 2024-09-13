You Are Not Sick From A West Nile Mosquito Bite! You Are Being Poisoned With An Insecticide!

Dr Robert Young





Here is the list of ingredients being routinely sprayed:





ACTIVE INGREDIENTS:





Permethrin: CAS [52645-53-1]......................... 30.0%





Piperonyl Butoxide Technical CAS [51-03-6]........ 30.0%





OTHER INGREDIENTS:................................. 40.0%





Total 100.0%





Contains 2.52 lbs. a.i. Permethrin/gallon and 2.52 lbs. a.i. Piperonyl Butoxide/gallon





Please review the 'Safety Data Sheet/ on the ingredients that are listed on the following links:





https://www.fishersci.com/store/msds?partNumber=AC334161000&productDescription=PIPERONYL+BUTOXIDE,+TECH+100ML&vendorId=VN00032119&countryCode=US&language=en





https://kernred.co.kern.ca.us/kern-agcomm/products/PERMETHRIN.pdf





There is “no information available” under Toxicological Information (section 11).





This may indicate that the toxicology on these ingredients have been not studied and the notice indicates dermal and respiratory issues and to contact poison control if exposed.





Add glyphosate sprayed on our food supply, fluoride, graphene oxide to our water, aluminum salts (among a bevy of others) to vaccines, toxic acidic antibiotics to us and our animals, micro plastics, forever chemicals, and heavy metals like lead and mercury, it is important to understand that you are not sick from a virus but sick because you have been poisoned with chemicals and radiation!





