Do you think "Digital Cash" is a good idea?
LibertyNow
LibertyNow
9 months ago

See poll results here

https://libertynow.com/reserve-bank-of-nz-considers-digital-cash/

Reserve Bank of NZ Considers CBDCs

Overview from their website:

"At the Reserve Bank - Te Pūtea Matua, we're looking at digital cash. It would be an electronic version of cash, issued by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, but it would not replace cash.

We are in stage 2 of a multi-year, multi-stage process of considering digital cash. We've developed some principles and design options for New Zealand’s digital cash, and we want you to tell us if we have got it right and what it would mean for you."

The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand Is Seeking Feedback On Their New Programmable Money Proposal, Dubbed “Digital Cash”. Don't Miss Your Chance To Reject It! Reality Check Radio (NZ) has posted a video here giving an overview of the Reserve Bank's survey here: https://realitycheck.radio/cbdc/

Here's the direct link to their survey (note: No personal information is required to submit your answers!)

https://consultations.rbnz.govt.nz/money-and-cash/digital-cash-in-new-zealand/consultation

Keywords
cashless societyreserve bankcbdcdigital cash
