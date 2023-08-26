Scamdemic 2: The New Batch - #NewWorldNextWeek

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw527/
This week on the New World Next Week: trust me bro repeaters claim whistleblowers are warning of a renewed scamdemic lockdown in the fall; Japan is dumping radioactive water in the Pacific Ocean; and Robin Hoods are damaging the ULEZ cameras in the UK.
