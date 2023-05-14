Jesus: Was He A Real Person?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are many people still argue if Jesus ever existed. However, even secular historians agree that Jesus existed. The real argument should be if Jesus was sent from God or not. It's actually easier to prove if Jesus was sent from God then if He existed or not. Just pick up the bible and see for your self.