Zelensky SHUTS DOWN talk of 'neutrality for peace' after asked by Turkish reporter:
'Ukraine already has a status, it's in the Constitution'
Kiev hardwired NATO aspirations into law in 2019, making neutrality unconstitutional.
The Narcoführer made it clear he has no intention of abandoning his drug fueled dreams of NATO membership or declaring the country neutral, as demanded by Russia.
Ukraine’s Constitution explicitly commits the country to joining NATO.