BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Time to Challenge the Democrat Party
Proforce
Proforce
38 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 7 months ago

https://youtu.be/TI3cJvX0xEM?si=miCoV1gJSymPehZa


https://youtu.be/1s1f3LU4iFQ?si=1dIJp1DRQXJyIYKB


President Trump has just wrapped up a significant conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, expressing hope for peace amidst the ongoing conflict. In this video, we delve into the key points of their discussion, focusing on the upcoming meeting set for Friday in Munich, led by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Trump emphasizes the urgent need to end the war, which has brought about immense suffering to both Russians and Ukrainians. Join us as we explore the implications of this diplomatic effort and the path forward toward lasting peace. Don’t forget to like and share this video!


#PeaceTalks #Trump #Zelenskyy #UkraineRussiaWar #Diplomacy

Keywords
trumppopularever
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy