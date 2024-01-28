Create New Account
BardsFM: Praying For LTC (RET) Pete Chambers & Texas Border Convoy ft. Resistance Chicks
Resistance Chicks
Published a month ago

Resistance Chicks join Scott Kesterson as he leads a powerful night of prayer and prophecy for LTC (RET) Pete Chambers, the Texas Border Convoy and our nation. When you have done all to stand... stand.

Ephesians 6:13

More information about the Convoy: TakeOurBorderBack.com


Founders Bible 20% discount code: BARDS 👉 https://thefoundersbible.com/ Or Call ☎️ 805-498-0636

Keywords
texasborder crisisconvoyeagle passgovernor abbottpete chambersstand with texastake our border back convoytake our border backi stand with texastexas border crisistexas convoy

