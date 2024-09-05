Mike Adams Sermon 020 - Churchery TREACHERY - Exposing the lies of the FALSE pastors and prophets

- Universal principles and defending life. (0:03)

- Christianity and genocide in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (5:12)

- Genocide and violence in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (10:49)

- Spirituality, church actions, and helping the community. (16:33)

- Acting on Bible teachings to help those in need. (23:19)

- Expanding personal boundaries through DIY repairs and serving others. (27:39)

- Embracing people of different faiths and promoting love and respect. (32:50)









