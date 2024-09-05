Mike Adams Sermon 020 - Churchery TREACHERY - Exposing the lies of the FALSE pastors and prophets

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Universal principles and defending life. (0:03)
- Christianity and genocide in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (5:12)
- Genocide and violence in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (10:49)
- Spirituality, church actions, and helping the community. (16:33)
- Acting on Bible teachings to help those in need. (23:19)
- Expanding personal boundaries through DIY repairs and serving others. (27:39)
- Embracing people of different faiths and promoting love and respect. (32:50)
