I want to post a video of the dosage of paste that I personally take. In an effort to streamline and simplify, I take one heaping spoonful in the morning of the I2 paste- this is not a precise dose and ranges in the 800mg area- but I take it one time in the morning and that’s it!!! I continue to take the other four components of the cocktail spread out over three times a day… Stay tuned for this Thursday’s live broadcast at noon for specific regimen of what, when and how much I take on a daily basis!!!



(Streamed Live on July 24, 2023)



My name is Kevin and I had Stage 4 colorectal cancer. I have been NED (No Evidence of Disease) with clean scans for almost 2 years and I want to tell you why!



