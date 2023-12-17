Create New Account
Big RALLY in Karlsruhe: EVERYONE’S Human Rights instead of Collective Deprivation of Rights | www.kla.tv/27700
Kla.TV - English
Published 2 months ago

With the filing of the 592 criminal charges, an impact was triggered that has the potential to settle liabilities regarding the excessive injustice on side of the state. People are taking back their democracy. 

Big Rally KARLSRUHE, Sunday, December 10, 2023, 11.00 a.m., Platz der Menschenrechte

www.zaavv.com/de-de/ka1012

Keywords
demonstrationhuman rightscoronaviruscriminal complaintkarlsruheralf ludwig

