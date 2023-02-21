The narrowcast of Humanity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023 Has turned over a new leaf of consciousness and it has clearly
presented humanity as a whole with what will now be considered a new
millennial buzz word, narrowcast frequency. We have lost the art of
conversation in a stigma of AI driven rhetoric and programmed responses
and internet sound bytes. The future is nothing but a frightening
revelation of prophecy born true to what is now being termed as
worshipping the AI god for the younger generation and the Ignorance god
for those of us who really should know better.
I hope this audio while being directed to one specific soul gives anyone
listening the courage to look in the mirror and deny the consensual
programming hijacking their consciousness and forcing them to bend the
knee to a world of compliance, control and elite born agenda. If we are
to pass the initiation to a higher density of unified human expression
then we must raise our Narrowband frequency to greater heights.
P & C 2023 7th sense Productions
all rights reserved worldwide in perpetuity
https://www.mixcloud.com/9th_Sense/