Eileen Tesch speaks with Candidate for Macomb County Sheriff, Scott Budnick. Scott talks about why he is running for Macomb County Sheriff, how he feels a change is needed and how we need to get back to the basics of law enforcement.





For more information visit https://scottbudnickforsheriff.com/home





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/