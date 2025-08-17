BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
KAYLA POLLOCK PARALYZED BY THE COVIDIOCRACY ⚕ OFFERED MAID [MEDICAL ASSISTANCE IN DYING]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
94 views • 1 month ago

Jessica Rojas 🇺🇸💪 - Meet Kayla-


She was paralyzed by the Covid shot.

She asked for help...

Canada’s solution? MAID “medical assistance in dying.”


Even worse?

Canada now gets the majority of its organs from people they’ve euthanized *murdered*


They hurt you.

They kill you.

Then they carve you up.


This isn’t healthcare. It’s a real life horror movie. 😔🙏


CANADIAN WOMAN OFFERED EUTHANASIA AFTER DOCTOR ACKNOWLEDGED SHE WAS PARALYZED BY COVID SHOT


Kayla Pollock, a 37-year-old mother from Ontario, was left paralyzed from the neck down after receiving a Moderna booster, only to be offered assisted suicide twice.


https://lifesitenews.com/news/canadian-euthanasia-paralyzed-covid-shot/


Source: https://x.com/catsscareme2021/status/1956748371932152201


Thumbnail: https://www.americaoutloud.news/paralyzed-by-moderna-the-story-of-kayla-pollock/


https://palexander.substack.com/p/moderna-devastating-paralysis-strikes

maidcovidiocracymulti pronged attackmedical assistance in dyingkayla pollockmoderna shot
