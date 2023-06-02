BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AFPOTP #6 - The Good - What We Need to be Able to Expect From ALL Journalists | How to Know Whether Someone We're Listening to is in the Status of "Good Faith"
Useful Readers
Useful Readers
13 views • 06/02/2023

Anyone reporting anything is acting the part of a journalist including anyone who writes medical literature. The standards and ethical principles of journalism should be followed by anyone reporting anything anytime, but especially when reporting medical information because of the potential for harm happening to peoples' health. We need to know that whomever we get info from is not violating principles of journalism and we need to consider other factors that help us to determine whether that person is in the status of "Good Faith".

