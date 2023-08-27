About 10,000 Orthodox Pilgrims Arrived at the Pochaev Lavra - Despite the Ukraine Regime Authorities' BAN

About 10,000 Orthodox pilgrims arrived at the Pochaev Lavra — despite the authorities’ ban, the procession reached the sacred destination.

◾️ The cross procession of the UOC from Kamenetz-Podolsk to the Assumption Pochaev Lavra ended yesterday, but people continue to approach the Orthodox shrine. The prayer procession lasts for the ninth day. Now the pilgrims are preparing to celebrate one of the most significant church holidays - the Assumption of the Virgin.