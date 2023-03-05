PDJT's AGENDA 47 | Incredible initiatives for 'Freedom Cities' to re-ignite America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A QUANTUM LEAP in the American Standard of Living on the Trump Horizon!
Trump proposes building “freedom cities” on federal land to “reignite American imagination and give hundreds of thousands of … hard-working families a new shot at home ownership, and, in fact, the American dream.”
https://rumble.com/v2bnrwy-agenda-47-incredible-initiatives-for-freedom-cities-to-re-ignite-america.html