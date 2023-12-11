Was 'Rona A Bioweapon?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You Have A Choice Going Forward
* Vax/mask mandates have nothing to do with vaccines or masks.
* They have everything to do with breaking down individual liberty — i.e. tyranny.
* The plandemic was a vehicle for everything else once they softened you up.
* The ’rona cover-up is a really big deal.
* Was it a bioweapon?
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 11 December 2023
https://rumble.com/v40qap3-one-of-the-best-speeches-ive-ever-heard-ep.-2147-12112023.html