Liberation of Kursk Region - Rybar's Analysis

Fighting along the state border

Russian troops are gradually pushing the AFU out of Kursk land. At the moment, the enemy has a rather narrow strip of territory under control and only two settlements: Oleshnya and Gornal, to which the liberators are steadily approaching.

At the same time, the RF Armed Forces are fighting at the boundary Vladimirovka - Zhuravka - Basovka, pushing through the enemy's defense in Sumy region.

🔻 More about the chronology of events at the site:

▪️ By March 24, Russian fighters managed to clear enemy positions in fields and strongholds in forest belts south of Lebedevka, where the AFU occupied both old RF Armed Forces fortifications and those created by their own hand during the occupation. The Russian paratroopers were advancing steadily towards the Suja IACP, one of the landmark sites of the AFU's Kursk adventure.

▪️ Only three days later, the Russian tricolor was raised on the territory of the border crossing by the guardsmen of the 51st Parachute Airborne Regiment. The enemy was also knocked out of the neighboring Gogolevka, where the enemy was defeated by soldiers of the 137th regiment, and the attacks towards Oleshne continued.

▪️ On the southern flank, meanwhile, fighting continues for Guevo, where the RF Armed Forces formed the Psyol River, having advanced from the direction of Kurilovka. The terrain here is characterized by a complex relief and the presence of vast forest areas, which plays into the hands of both the enemy and the advancing Russian troops.

▪️ Meanwhile, on the western flank, as of March 30, as a result of a series of attacks, Russian Armed Forces fighters occupied Veselovka, erecting a Russian flag on one of the communication towers in the village.

📌 Advancing towards Yunakovka from the north-west will not only make it possible to achieve success in Basovka, where Russian troops are fighting, relying on the positions taken in Novenkoye, but also to accelerate the liberation of the territory of Kursk Oblast due to the entry into the rear of the AFU.





@rybar