❌ Fake: The Russian Armed Forces are purposefully attacking civilians and bragging about their successes on social networks.

✅ Truth: Russian military personnel do not use terrorist methods and do not aim at the civilian targets.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces, in turn, use civilians as a "human shield", placing weapons and equipment in residential areas, schools, and hospitals, which has even been acknowledged by both the UN and Amnesty International.

For example, there is evidence that the Ukrainian militants placed drone repeaters on the balconies of residential buildings, left military equipment and stored ammunition in shopping malls. Representatives of the Kiev regime hide this information from their compatriots and pass off the destruction of the AFU deployment points as terror of the civilian population.