9/11 Controlled demolition of the towers

Israel blew up the towers

"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." D Inouye

Terrorist: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

As I write this civilised men are flying overhead trying to kill me 1984

14/9/24 G-BOHR UNSAFE FLY, N7NP, OY VNS GROUND LEVEL TWO UNSAFE FLY REPORTS, G-LMTB UNSAFE FLY



13/6/24 G-CEVS PAUL KIDDELL OVERHEAD 6M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED TO CAA, G-BOHR, G-CLYU, G-TUMC, G-TUMH, OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY, THE PILOT OF G-BOHR IS LORD KIRKHOPE ONLY THE MOST STYLISH PAEDOPHILES GET KNIGHTED...TONY BLAIR



11/9/24 G-EMHN OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY

10/9/24 G-EMHN OVERHEAD TWICE GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTS TO CAA: 35731, 32, G-NHAD, G-JZHP, OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, G-SMBA OVERHEAD 10M DISTANCE 19:55HRS (SECOND I ARRIVE HOME VERY PREDICTABLE THE PERPS ARE) UNSAFE FLY REPORTED TO CAA

Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' R Duncan

FREEMASON AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON

Magna Carta lawful document peace treaty forever.

No free man shall be seized or imprisoned, or stripped of his rights or possessions, or outlawed or exiled, nor will we proceed with force against him except by the lawful judgement of his equals or by the law of the land. To no one will we sell, to no one deny or delay right or justice.

Homogenitus man made generated clouds

20 Years now stalked by Northumbria Police, even won a case against NPAS (former Chief Constable Winton Keenan) cleared of all wrong doing in Crown court and cowards still terrorizing me. Been unlawfully arrested/sectioned (twice), imprisoned under the mental health act by Northumbria Police in an attempt to shut me up about chemtrails

Misfeasance in public office occurs when a public official, public servant or public body knowingly and willingly acts in a manner with the realisation that their actions are likely to cause loss, harm or suffering to another



Ten Police units have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-TVHB, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLV, G-POLZ, G-EMID, AND G-POLS

18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE ADMIN 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE. ⁣REF: 14-06-23 Harvey

Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed (e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc) Borough the helicopter was deployed to The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc

Yours,

Damian.

US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.

5G stalking. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft



