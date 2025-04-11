Honor and Humility – Scott Hensler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show 122: Having the ability to act does not mean you need to act aggressively. Knowing you can fight and protect yourself should first be met with choosing your battles and not be drawn into conflict that could result in punishment. But never allow your peace to be taken from you. Peace is a gift from God and should be protected at any cost!
Donation - https://buymeacoffee.com/grumpyoldexorcist
Simply Holistic Store: https://SimplyHolisticStore.com
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@GrumpyOldExorcist
SoundCloud playlist: https://soundcloud.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/sets
Main website: https://scotthenslernetwork.org
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/GrumpyOldExorcist
Audio only: https://grumpy-old-exorcist.mixlr.com/recordings
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/GrumpyOldExorcists
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scotthensler/home