The Rock Almighty Saturday On The Rocks With The Rez Band
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
39 followers
17 views • 02/10/2024

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

God is the master of turning our disappointments into victories!


Why God Closes Doors

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3usFfFm

We may not always understand what God allows, but we can always trust who He is.

Jeremiah 10:23-24

Yesterday we discussed closed doors. Now let’s look at some reasons why God might block our way. Closed doors ...

Prevent mistakes. Just because a path is clear doesn’t mean it’s the one God wants us to follow. Sometimes we won’t have the information we need to make a wise decision, so He bars the way either spiritually or physically. The Holy Spirit can see the whole road map for our life, which is why we are to follow His guidance.


Music video credit:

Rez Band XX Years Live 1992 - Full Concert

Put the Rez Band on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3XLTaAA

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3SyEd2S

White Metal Clips 777 - Gospel Rock

@whitemetalclips

https://www.youtube.com/@whitemetalclips


The Rock Almighty

Part of the US Sports Network

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

godchristchurchchristian rockamazing graceussportsnetworkussportsradiotherockalmightyjeff scheetz
