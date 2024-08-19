© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aug 19, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Russia's Kursk Region sees intense combat as more civilians are evacuated from danger following Ukraine's cross-border incursion. While ignoring the elephant in the room, Italy's state TV channel airs an interview with a Ukrainian soldier in the same region, publicly wearing Nazi regalia. The West is complicit in the persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church - that's according to a renowned arch-bishop in the Greek Patriarchate of Jerusalem. The statement comes as Kiev gears up to ban the denomination.