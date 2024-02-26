Holy SH_T! U.S. Air Marshalls are being PULLED off airplanes for THIS_ Redacted w Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Sonya LaBosco is a former supervisor for the Federal U.S. Air Marshal service and she is blowing the whistle on what's happening to our safety in the skies. According to LaBosco, U.S. Air Marshals are being pulled off of flights in order to hand out sandwiches to illegal aliens at the U.S. southern border.