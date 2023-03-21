Grant Stinchfield: The US government's 38-page indictment against Miles Guo failed to name a single victim of the purported fraud

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2c3ih65ac9
3/20/2023 Grant Stinchfield, host of Real America's Voice: The US government's 38-page indictment against Miles Guo failed to name a single victim of the purported fraud, and the prosecutor admitted in court to having worked a lot with the CCP’s totalitarian government. So, there are numerous doubts surrounding this case.
#CCP #SDNY #MilesGuo #releaseMilesGuonow #indictment #victims
3/20/2023 真实美国之声主持人格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德：美国政府声讨文贵先生的长达38页的指控书竟未能指名道姓地列出一个所谓被诈骗的受害人，而且检察官当庭承认与中共极权政府大量合作，此案疑点重重！
#中共 #纽约南区法院 #郭文贵 #立即释放郭文贵 #起诉书 #受害者