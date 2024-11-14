BREAKING: COP29 & THE BAN ON MEAT! - United Nations Declare WAR On Farmers!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the ongoing COP29 event in Azerbaijan as United Nations officials declare war on farmers with the intent to ban or ration meat and force carbon taxes.

As we've warned for many years, the agenda continues to be pushed forward to bring in a global technocracy. In Baku, Azerbaijan, United Nations officials have gathered for the latest COP29 event where they decide the fate and the destruction of humanity.

Announced at this eugenicist event, UN officials have decided that farmers (which they call "producers") will be forced to "pay" for their "impact" on the climate. This will involve using financial institutions to tax and fine farmers for producing meat while giving out credits for farmers that just produce GMO vegetables.

With the recent United Nations Pact For The Future signed by 193 countries, the slow shift into "Net Zero" is speeding up. Complete with digital ID and a new financial system based in carbon credits and rations.

The irony is that only weeks after it was found that 40% of all funds for "climate change" went missing at the hands of the World Bank, a part of this latest COP29 agreement includes funding "climate initiatives" by extorting farmers.

It has already been announced in the United Kingdom that meat and air travel will be banned by 2029 in order to stay in line with the Net Zero by 2050 agenda.

While many believe that due to Trump being "elected," this agenda won't be carried out, it's out of his hands. Not only that, Elon Musk who is acting as one of his main advisors is literally rolling out the technocratic system and has called for carbon taxes only in the past few months.

Don't fall for the hopium. They want their Great Reset and they'll get it at least temporarily.

The only options in place for you are rejecting the system, withdrawing from the system rather than voting for it and preparing for the ration based dependence system to come.





