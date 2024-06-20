BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VAXX poisoned TV star hospitalized with blood clot in lung
@colincowherd "I’m not taking sides here but .. half the stuff I read about Omicron, makes me MORE confused. I’m Vaxxed and boosted. All I can do. I refuse to believe constant hand washing will help at this point."

8:22 AM · Jan 12, 2022

https://x.com/colincowherd/status/1481300640643039237

###

"Colin Cowherd reacts to news that Aaron Rodgers won't take the field on Sunday | NFL | THE HERD"

#AaronRodgers #TheHerd #NFL

"Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for Covid, and so he will not take the field when the Green Bay Packers face the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Colin Cowherd reacts to this breaking news, decides what this says about the MVP quarterback, and what this could mean for Jordan Love."

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=7C-UvIB9CqU

Nov 3, 2021

###

@colincowherd

Thanks for all the kind messages.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLF3-DYBDFp/

February 9, 2021


Mirrored - bootcamp


Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide.

nflaaron rogerscolin cowherd
